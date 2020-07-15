1/1
Yvonne Frazer
Yvonne (Johnson) Frazer 79, of Upton and formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. She is the beloved wife of John Frazer. Born in Framingham, she was a daughter of the late Clayton and Alice (Green) Johnson. She lived in Framingham MA for many years before moving to Upton, MA. She was 1 of 10 children. They were very close and enjoyed family gatherings and being together. Yvonne cherished the moments that she spent with her family and friends. She was adored by her nieces and nephews. Her fun and cool personality made her a pleasure to be with. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Ralph Whitney, Jr. and his wife Deborah, of Upton, and also Lynn Whynot and her husband Kurt, from Boylston; two grandchildren, Ralph Whitney, III and Bryan Whynot; many nieces and nephews; and several step-children. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, July 17, at the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main St. Upton. (Facial masks and social distancing are required.) Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Upton. A calling hour will be held prior to her service from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. www.uptonfunerals.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
July 14, 2020
As I remember her, Yvonne never swayed from being a personality plus individual. She was funny and amusing. She was her own person on her own terms throughout life and will be remembered as such. Rest In Peace, Yvonne. My condolences to the family.
Janice Southwick
Family
