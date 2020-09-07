1/
Yvonne T. Thurber
Yvonne T. (McLachlan) Thurber, 81, died Thursday September 3, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was the wife of Edward Thurber III to whom she was married for 56 years. She was born in Youngstown NY, the daughter of the late Alexander and Leah (Boudreau) McLachlan and lived in Marlborough for 54 years. Yvonne worked as a purchasing agent for the United States Army prior to getting married. After raising her children, she went back work as a secretary for different companies in this area. She was an accomplished seamstress, making many of the costumes for Marlborough Theater One, Oktoberfest Theater and for many of her kids plays and performances. Yvonne was a long-time member of the former St. Anns Church and was currently a member of St. Bernadettes Church in Northborough. Besides her husband she is survived by a son Edward Thurber of Sturbridge, three daughters: Maria Maillet of Hudson, Andrea Thurber of Boylston, Aimee Geehreng of E. Hampton NY, six grandchildren: Ivy, Fey, Nathan, Cameron, Yvonne and Jacqueline, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic all funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) of Marlborough

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
