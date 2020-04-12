|
Zoe (Crawford) Walter passed away on April 9, 2020 at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, Littleton. She was formerly of Orlando, West Palm Beach, FL and Hudson. She was born July 25, 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia, the only daughter of the late Julia (Fletcher) and Russell V. Crawford Sr. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Walter for 68 years and the mother of Zoe Ann Liepins and husband Janis of Hudson, Carol Lee Redding and husband Carl of Titusville, FL and Diane Thomas and husband, Paul of Summerfield, FL. Zoe graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta, attended Stetson University in Deland, FL, and graduated from Palm Beach Community College. She worked in the College Library as a reference Librarian for five years. She was active in the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches for almost 50 years as President of the Methodist Women, a teacher in the Sunday School and for 25 years, a leader of a Bible Study and Prayer Group. She was also a very talented artist. She leaves her Grandchildren Margo Pawlak (Pat) of Westford, Linda Buchieri (Phill) of Lancaster, Eric Redding (Amy) of Stuart, FL, John Liepins (Molly) of Castle Rock, CO, James Redding (Mia) of Titusville, FL and the late Amanda Thomas of Lake Worth, FL, her Great Grandchildren, Kevin and Katherine Pawlak, Julia and Sarah Buchieri, Samantha Redding, Izaac and Quinlyn Redding and John Matthew and Nathaniel Liepins. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers Russell Jr. and Frank. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, FL during a joint Graveside Service with her late husband, Robert F. Walter at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Walter famly would be grateful to those who share a remembrance or condolence in her online guestbook on the Dee Funeral Home website, or by sending a sympathy card to the Family of Zoe Walter c/o Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord, MA 01742.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020