A. Arthur Scott, Jr., 93, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home.
A Memorial Service was held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with visitation from 12 p.m. until time of services. Burial with military honors were held at Elmwood Cemetery.
Arthur was born on April 5, 1926, in Mexico, MO, the son of Abner A. and Eva M. (Worley) Scott, Sr. He married Mary Jane King on September 27, 1952, in Mexico and they shared 67 years together.
Mr. Scott was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. After his time in the Navy, he worked at Wetterau Food for 38 years.
Arthur joined the service when he was 17. He was a golden glove boxer while in the Navy and was ranked #2 in the state. Mr. Scott was a very supportive father attending and coaching baseball and softball. He was Scout Master and Troop Leader for Boy Scouts Troop #57. Arthur loved traveling. They had a motor home and took family vacations every year seeing 46 states.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; two children, Steven Scott of Mexico and Stacie Scott of Mexico; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and four brothers.
Memorial donations may be made to Missouri Veterans Home of Mexico Activities Department, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 6, 2019