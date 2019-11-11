Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for A. Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Ruben Edwards

Send Flowers
A. Ruben Edwards Obituary
Funeral services for A. Ruben Edwards, 91, of Middletown, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 14th at Olney Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13th at Middletown Baptist Church.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.

Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, November 8th at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Missouri.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -