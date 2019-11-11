|
|
|
Funeral services for A. Ruben Edwards, 91, of Middletown, will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 14th at Olney Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13th at Middletown Baptist Church.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.
Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, November 8th at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana, Missouri.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019