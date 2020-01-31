|
Adelia D. Beamer
Adelia D. Beamer, 90, of Mexico, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at King's Daughters Home in Mexico.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church with burial to follow at Bethel Church Cemetery.
Visitation is Sunday evening from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.
Adelia was born on Aug. 5, 1929 in Burschville, Minnesota, the daughter of George P. and Agnes (Albrect) Matthiesen.
On December 26, 1948 she married Bill Beamer in Mexico. He preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2003.
She worked at the ASCS office in Mexico for several years.
In addition to her husband Bill, she was preceded in death by her three children, Roger Beamer, Tony Beamer and Doris McCune; four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by several grandchildren, including Brian Beamer, Scott McCune, and Andy McCune, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Laddonia Food Bank.
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 31, 2020