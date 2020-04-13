|
ALAN WAYNE POLACEK
Alan Wayne Polacek, 69, of Mexico passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. On a normal morning in April, Alan would be heading off to snag with his good buddy Harlan. But this year, his Lord and Savior called him home.
Alan was born on December 30, 1950 in Mexico to Clarence and Mary (Davenport) Polacek. He was raised by his Christian parents until age 19 when he married the love of his life, Lois Davenport on February 14, 1970. Alan and Lois recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Alan was the best daddy to two girls, Aimee (Terry) Myers of Mexico and Jennifer "Jeni" Polacek of Columbia. The only thing that gave him more joy than his wife and daughters and son-in-law were his three grandchildren David Myers, Rachal Myers, and Avery Brooks. Oh wait, there were his two great-grandchildren Connor and Emelyn Myers. Those two may have trumped everyone else!
Everyone who ever met Alan at first may have been under-whelmed because he tended to be shy until he got to know you. Then his humor and love would shine through and everyone loved him! One of the proudest days of his life was in January 2019 when he was ordained a deacon at Centennial Baptist Church in Mexico. Alan loved people and enjoyed volunteering and telling people about his JESUS through conversations, his songwriting and singing.
Shortly after his marriage, Alan was drafted by the United States Army where he served, after basic training, at Fort Belvoir, VA. Alan spent the rest of his life as a working man. At times he held three jobs at once to support his family. His longest career was with A. P. Green where he was a laborer and worked his way up to a management position.
In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Alan is survived by his mother Mary, two brothers Tim (Joyce) of Laddonia and Chris (Robin) of Keeler, Wisconsin. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and two brother-in-laws and spouses. He was preceded in death by his father Clarence and his brother Larry.
Alan was a member of Centennial Baptist Church and, therefore, survived by a large church family whom he loved dearly. He has surely heard his Lord say "well done, good and faithful servant!"
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Alan's honor to Turtle Mountain Church of God, 125 Sinclair St, Bottineau, ND 58318. This is a ministry of Michaela Grubb, a friend and former Mexico resident who is serving on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.
Due to CDC guidelines, a private service will be held at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 13, 2020