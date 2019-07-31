|
Allison Marie Burch, infant daughter of Jaiden Burch and Patricia Walters, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Allison is deeply loved by her daddy and mommy, Jaiden Lee Burch and Patricia May Walters and four year old brother, Paiden Lee Burch, all of Montgomery City; maternal grandparents, Genevieve and David Walters, of Auxvasse; paternal grandparents, Kevin and Miriam Burch, of Montgomery City and Kelly Crooks, of Montgomery City; maternal great-grandparents, Iva Norton, of McAllen, Texas and Lester Wilhite, of Columbia; paternal great-grandmothers, Yvonne Burch, of Montgomery City and Julie Crooks, of New Florence and aunts and uncles, Cynthia Kronk, of Auxvasse, Abbrah Walters and fiance' Lewis Clark, of Centertown, Arkansas, Joshua Walters, of Auxvasse, Derrick Shaw and Destiny Shaw, of Montgomery City, Casey Burch, of Louisville, Kentucky and Brittany Burch, of Wellsville; in addition to many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Natasha Walters; maternal great-grandparents, Patricia Wilhite, Karen Wilhite and Michael Wilhite; paternal great-grandparents, Benny Burch and Sheila Probasco; maternal great-great-grandparents, Bill Norton and Lucille Wilhite and paternal great-great-grandmother, Alberta Sheets.
Allison will always remain her parents' precious baby girl and Paiden's little sister, and they will hold her again in heaven one day. Their little angel will never be forgotten.
Private family graveside services were held in the Wellsville Cemetery. Gene Burch officiated.
Services were under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
