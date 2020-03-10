|
|
Ann C. Hatfield, 83, of Mexico, died at 11:10 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at The Arbors at Lakeview Bend in Mexico.
A private service will be held at a later date. Pickering Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Ann was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in Mexico, the daughter of Robert and Cleo (Stuart) Barker. On Jun 18, 1966, in New Bloomfield, she married Forrest L. Hatfield, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2006.
Ann was an EKG Technician at AMC where she retired after 35 years of service. She then went to work with her husband operating Hatfield Security Services for several years. She loved vegetable and flower gardening, especially raising violets. She also enjoyed embroidery and crocheting.
Survivors include one daughter, Joy Nilges and husband Michael, of Eugene, Mo.; four grandchildren, Cory Nilges and wife Monica, of Wardsville, Ashley Sachs and husband Chris, of Ashland, Matt Jones, of Mexico, and Lori Jones-Shears, of White Cloud, Michigan; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Vicki Wells; and two sisters, Helen Pugh and Betty Story.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Condolences may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020