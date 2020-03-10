Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANN HATFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN C. HATFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN C. HATFIELD Obituary
Ann C. Hatfield, 83, of Mexico, died at 11:10 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at The Arbors at Lakeview Bend in Mexico.

A private service will be held at a later date. Pickering Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ann was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in Mexico, the daughter of Robert and Cleo (Stuart) Barker. On Jun 18, 1966, in New Bloomfield, she married Forrest L. Hatfield, who preceded her in death on June 21, 2006.

Ann was an EKG Technician at AMC where she retired after 35 years of service. She then went to work with her husband operating Hatfield Security Services for several years. She loved vegetable and flower gardening, especially raising violets. She also enjoyed embroidery and crocheting.

Survivors include one daughter, Joy Nilges and husband Michael, of Eugene, Mo.; four grandchildren, Cory Nilges and wife Monica, of Wardsville, Ashley Sachs and husband Chris, of Ashland, Matt Jones, of Mexico, and Lori Jones-Shears, of White Cloud, Michigan; and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Vicki Wells; and two sisters, Helen Pugh and Betty Story.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -