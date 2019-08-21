|
|
Glenna Ann Poindexter, 61, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation is Friday from 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Ann was born August 19, 1958 in Mexico, the daughter of Udell and Myrtle R. (Williams) Cross.
She was a 1978 graduate of Mexico High School. Ann had worked at Brookstone for 20 years and currently at Boston Proper in Mexico. She enjoyed yard sales and coupons. More than anything, Ann loved spending time with her relatives, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Tim Poindexter (Brock Duck) of Columbia; one daughter, Amanda (Mason) Neff of Ashland; two granddaughters, Leah and Nora Neff, both of Ashland; and nine siblings, David W. Cross of Mexico, Wanda F. Basinger of Katy, Texas, Donna Kay Lyon of Houston, Texas, Marvin L. Cross of Mexico, Linda S. Posey of Rogersville, Calvin D. Cross of Mexico, John Wayne Cross of Mexico, Debbie J. Kable of Centralia, and Alice M. Curtis of Mexico.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Leonard W. Cross, Robert James Cross and Joe Cross.
Memorial donations may be made to the Help Center. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 21, 2019