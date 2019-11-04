|
Anna Mae Sudbrock, 80, of Mexico, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with burial at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation was Sunday from 12:30 – 2:00 at the funeral home.
Ann was born on Nov. 20, 1938 in Paris, MO, the daughter of Ray and Anna Ruth (Waller) Miller. On March 9, 1956 she and Marzell Sudbrock were married by Dr. Bailey in Paris, MO.
She worked at Audrain Medical Center, was active in the Hospital Auxiliary, Mexico Business and Professional Women's Club, loved the outdoors and cooking.
In addition to her husband Marzell, she is survived by a son Randy (Caroline) Sudbrock of Bradenton, FL; two grandchildren, Brian (Christine) Sudbrock of Ozark, MO and Leigh Anne (Kendall) Haun of Columbia; four great-grandchildren, Riley Grace Sudbrock, Keith Marzell Sudbrock, Fletcher Randall Haun, and Eloise Ray Haun; a sister Nina Fay Hildebrand of Mexico; and a brother Bill (Pat) Miller of Centralia, MO.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Linda.
Memorials may be made to Woodhaven, 1405 Hathman Pl., Columbia, MO 65201.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019