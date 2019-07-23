Home

Pickering Funeral Home
403 N Western St
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-3207
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pickering Funeral Home
403 N Western St
Mexico, MO 65265
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Pickering Funeral Home
403 N Western St
Mexico, MO 65265
View Map
Anna E. Harper


1926 - 2019
Anna E. Harper Obituary
Anna Elizabeth Harper, 92, of Mexico, died at 2:04 a.m., Friday July 20, 2019, at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday July 25, 2019, at Pickering Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Forman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Anna was born in Mexico on Oct. 17, 1926, the daughter of William and Mattie (Jesse) Applebee. On Oct. 15, 1972, she married Joseph Harper who preceded her in death on July 15, 1974.

She had previously worked for Stride Rite Shoe Factory in Fulton, and Florsheim Shoe Factory in Mexico. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Mexico.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Bobby Joe Applebee, and William Edward Applebee; and three sisters, Mary Katherine Langwell, Nadine Louise Craig, and Wanda Darlene Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265

Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 23, 2019
