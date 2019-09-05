Home

Anna Herring Obituary
Anna Lee Herring, 83 of Centralia was called home by God on August 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Centralia United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bill Schnackenberg and Chris Herring officiating. Burial will follow in the Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Monday at the church.

Anna was born on December 24, 1935 in Boone County the daughter of Zed and Pauline (Wilson) Roberts.

On November 23, 1958 Anna married J.P. Herring and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2000.

Anna is survived by her children, Susan Mary Elizabeth Herring, Christopher Wayne Herring and wife Dorothy, Frances Virginia Grace Ockert, Jacob Herring and wife Sandra; grandchildren, Joshua Herring, Andrew Roberts, Douglas Ockert, John Ockert, Kristina Ockert, Eric Ockert, Adam, Hunter and Hayden Herring; a brother, Raymond Roberts and wife Oneida, numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband J.P., Anna was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mabel Bradley.

Anna loved to crochet and read. She also enjoyed flowers, and spending time with her family.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Mexico, or Centralia United Methodist Church or the Sunnydale Seventh Day Adventist Church, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Street, Centralia, MO 65240.

Online Condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019
