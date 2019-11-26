|
|
Betty Jean Crum, 83, of Mexico, passed away at 12:38 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home with her family by her side.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Kentucky Road Christian Church with Kevin Wilkerson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Laddonia Cemetery.
Visitation is Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Betty was born July 2, 1936 in Hastings, Nebraska, the daughter of William George "W.G." and Esther Elizabeth (Jones) Van Boening. On June 16, 1962, she married Bobby Forrest Crum. He passed away on December 9, 2018.
After graduating from Vandalia High School in 1955, she attended Lincoln Bible College in Lincoln, IL. Betty then joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Ft. Devens, Massachusetts.
Mrs. Crum was a nurse for Audrain Medical Center, retiring after 16 years of service. She was a member of Kentucky Road Christian Church, where she helped with Willing Workers. She also belonged to TOPS.
Betty enjoyed sewing, gardening and in later years, painting. She loved taking vacations with her family and traveled to Canada, Mexico and most of the contiguous United States.
Survivors include four children, George (Crystal) Crum, Gary Crum, Barbara Crum (Willy) Coffer and Teresa Crum (Kevin) Barnett, all of Mexico; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, William (LaVonna) Van Boening and Richard (Marilyn) Van Boening, all of Paris.
Betty was preceded in death by a sister, Eloise Walker.
Memorial donations may be made to Kentucky Road Christian Church or the Missouri Veterans Home. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
The Crum Family is being served by Arnold Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 26, 2019