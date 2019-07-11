|
Betty M. Ferrier, 85, of Mexico, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at St. Brendan Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Brendan Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.
Betty was born on Feb. 21, 1934 in Readsville, MO, the daughter of Clarence and Nora (Carver) Blackburn. She was a 1952 graduate of Fulton High School and on March 3, 1953 she married Sidney Eikel in Starkenburg, MO. He preceded her in death on June 21, 1985. On Sept. 24, 1988 she married John Ferrier in Mexico and he survives.
In addition to her husband John, she is survived by a daughter Sharon (Jon) Oliver of Mexico; grandson Brian (Angela) Hoer of Olathe, KS, granddaughters Elecia (Ryan) Eskew of Mexico and Jamie Oliver-Davis of Alton, IL; great-grandchildren, Dagan Hoer and his fiancée Jazmin Byrne of Mexico, Cash Hoer of Olathe, KS, Cade Davis of Alton, IL, and Anneslee Eskew of Mexico.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Sheila Eikel, infants Lisa and Lori Eikel, and two sisters, Pearl Hays and Maxine Thomas.
Memorials may be made to the Children's Therapy and Early Education School or the donor's choice.
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 11, 2019