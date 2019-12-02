|
William Dean "Bill" Secrease, 64, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Paris.
Visitation is Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bill was born June 30, 1955 in Mexico, the son of Clinton and Jewell (Cleeton) Secrease. On November 23, 2000 in Mexico, he married Connie Nichols Winterbower.
Mr. Secrease was a 1973 graduate of Mexico High School. He worked at Gilmore Implement for 32 years, Meyers Truck Service for 7 years and the last nine years at Mid-Missouri Truck and Trailer Parts. He had helped his brothers, Joe and Ray, many years with their construction business.
Bill enjoyed traveling and going out for dinner and a movie with his wife. He loved tinkering with his Farmall/International Harvester tractor collection, baling hay and taking care of his pigs, even though they wore him slick. But most of all, he really loved spending time (spoiling) with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Secrease of the home; three children, Thomas (Sarah) Secrease of Paris, Mark (Missy) Winterbower and Mariko Winterbower (Alan Jackson) of Millersburg; six grandchildren, Brianna Hart (Dylan McClain), Lexi Winterbower, Emma Secrease, Bramuel Secrease, Drake Jackson and Amaya Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Brylan McClain and Bristol Hart; two brothers, Joe (Teresa) Secrease of Thompson and Ray (Angie) Secrease of Mexico; two sisters, Wilda (Dennis) Long of Armstrong and Mae (Bill) Fennewald of Martinsburg; and his mother-in-law, Marilyn Nichols of Mexico.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kristy Lynn Secrease, who died on October 18, 2007.
Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home Staff Activity Fund or to . They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019