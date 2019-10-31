|
|
Billy Lee Edwards, 71, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Memorial Services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at Arnold Funeral Home with Bob Stanford officiating. Visitation is Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Billy was born on July 16, 1948 in Mexico, MO, to Raymond and Dorothy (Pearson) Edwards. On November 10, 1967, he married Virginia Benskin. Through over 51 years of marriage, there was never a day they didn't make each other laugh. Through this marriage, they were also blessed with a daughter, Teresa.
Mr. Edwards grew up on a farm south of Mexico. He worked from a small boy until his final days on a farm. For 12 years, he worked at Central Missouri Livestock. Since 1978, he worked as an independent livestock order buyer.
Billy's antics brought joy to so many lives, including his close group of neighborhood friends. Countless hours were spent by all of them around the table for local 'services' each week.
His family was his pride and joy. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family and he will be forever missed by each of them.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia of the home; daughter, Teresa (Karl) Shaw of Mexico; grandson, Lance (Taylor) Overstreet and great-granddaughter, Charleigh Rose, all of Mokane; brother-in-law, Marvin (Carol) Benskin of Mexico; nephews, Beau (Jessica) Benskin of Paris and Garrett (Terri) Benskin of Hallsville; nieces, Cheryl Ford of Knoxville, TN, Shelly (Ted) Couch of Carlisle, KY, Kathleen Van Horn and Danna Ewing of California.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry Edwards; sister, Barbara Garnett; and a nephew, Mike Vance.
Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico or the Handi-Shop. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 31, 2019