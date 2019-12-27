|
|
Robert Darrell "Bob" Tucker, 86, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Arnold Funeral Home with Mike Demory officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Bob was born on November 25, 1933 in St. Louis, the son of Clarence Clay and Emma May (Thompson) Tucker. On November 10, 1956 in Iberia, he married Leah Faye Wall.
Mr. Tucker began working at A.P. Green in 1964, retiring in 1998. He was also a farmer, raising horses, cattle, hogs and goats.
Bob was a member of the Saline Valley Church of Christ. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, baseball, sports, checkers and croquet.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Faye Tucker, of the home; four children, Cindy (Mike) Blumer of Buckeye, Arizona, Ken (Diana) Tucker of Mesa, Arizona, Darrell (Julie) Tucker of Auxvasse and Donna (Jeff) Jones of Mexico; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Blumer, Nicole McCauley, Grant (Emily) Jones, Jason Tucker, Justin (Ashley) Tucker, Gavin Jones, Sara Tucker, Katie Tucker, Ted Martin and Michael Martin; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Jones; two brothers, Dale Tucker of Liberty and Herschel (Darlene) Tucker of Columbia; two sisters, Mary Hendley of Excelsior Springs and Helen Koberowski of Kansas City; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Clay Tucker; and five brothers, Henry, Tom, Paul, Gene and Dan Tucker.
Memorial donations may be made to the , American Diabetes Association or the . All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 27, 2019