On January 18, 1933, a beautiful baby girl named Bobbie Lu Metcalf was born to William Cecil and Sarah Lucille (Bell) Metcalf in Wellsville, MO. Two years later, a baby sister was born named Martha Bell Metcalf (Stewart.). After growing up in Auxvasse, MO, Bobbie Lu began her career at AP Green in Mexico, MO in 1953. On January 30, 1955, Bobbie married R. Wesley Hill, the love of her life. Together, they built a wonderful life in Auxvasse filled with family, friends and many "canine" children.
In 1969, Bobbie became one of the first employees in the data processing department at AP Green when it was established. In 1974, Bobbie was promoted to Data Entry Supervisor. She retired from AP Green in 1991, ending her successful working career. She cherished her many friends made during her 38 years working at AP Green.
Wesley Hill preceded Bobbie in death on June 7, 2009. Her sister, Martha Stewart, preceded her in death on July 29, 2007. Both her Mother and Father are also deceased. Remembering her with love are her two nephews, Tracy (Lynn) Stewart of New Bloomfield and Tom Stewart of Auxvasse, as well as her great niece Gera Stewart of Warrenton, great nephews Kale (Devin) Stewart of New Bloomfield and Holden Stewart of Farmington. She is remembered with love also by all of the sister and brother in laws and nieces and nephews from the Hill family.
Bobbie passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Bobbie loved her many rescue dogs, Longaberger baskets and her amazing Hallmark Christmas tree. A lifetime member of the Auxvasse Christian Church, she will be forever united with Wes.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at Arnold Funeral Home with Pastor Heather Patten officiating. Visitation is Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Callaway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Fulton, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Auxvasse Christian Church in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 17, 2019