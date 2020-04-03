Home

Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
BONNIE KAY SILVEY

BONNIE KAY SILVEY Obituary
Bonnie Kay Silvey, 77, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center.

Private burial will be held in Elmwood Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Bonnie was born on November 13, 1942, in Rush Hill, Missouri, the daughter of Harry and Mabel Frances (Bigelow) Wright. She married Russell "Bud" Silvey on June 5, 1960, at Rush Hill Community Church. He passed away on September 24, 2000.

Bonnie was very active in her community, volunteering for many years with the Audrain Dream Factory, SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain Auxiliary and at Rush Hill Community Church. She was a very caring and giving person.

Mrs. Silvey loved going to St. Louis Cardinal baseball games with her sister. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include two children, Brad (Shawn) Silvey of Wausau, Wisconsin and Belinda Kay Silvey (John Roberts) of Mexico; seven grandchildren, Terri (Garrett) Benskin of Hallsville, Tonya (Mike) McCord of Boonville, Jared Silvey of Wausau, Wisconsin, Canon David Silvey of Rome, Italy, Lauren Silvey of Wausau, Wisconsin, Abbe Bryan Silvey of Florence, Italy and Sister Margaret Mary of Wausau, Wisconsin; three great-grandchildren, Aedan Benskin of Hallsville, Kiersten and Tucker McCord of Boonville; one sister, Doris (Lee) Gore of Mexico; and one brother, Charles Eddie (Lucy) Wright of San Diego, California.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, her sister Carol Haythorn, and her parents

Memorial donations may be made to the Audrain Dream Factory or the SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain Audrain Auxiliary. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2020
