BONNIE KAY SILVEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BONNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Kay Silvey, 77, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Rush Hill Community Church.

Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved