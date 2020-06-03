Bonnie Kay Silvey, 77, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Rush Hill Community Church.
Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.