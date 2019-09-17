|
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Woody Berry officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is Friday, September 20, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.
Brian was born on September 4, 1973 in Mexico, the son of Jerry and Shirley (Kombrink) Brauer. Brian attended Mexico public schools. He graduated Mexico High School in May 1992.
He entered the University of Missouri Kansas City Medical School in September 1992 and graduated as a Doctor of Medicine in May 1998.
Brian started his residency in general surgery at the University of Tennessee, Memphis. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Brian completed a fellowship in Gastroenterology at Washington University/Barnes Hospital. He then completed a post fellowship in Gastroenterology and Endoscopy at the University of Colorado, Denver. Brian was currently an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado, Denver.
Brian is survived by his parents, Jerry and Shirley Brauer of Mexico; brother, Brent (Carrie) Brauer of Seymour, MO; one niece, Megan of Seymour, MO; one nephew, Matt of Seymour, MO.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund or the 4-H Foundation. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019