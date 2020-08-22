Brian Ferrell, 49, Mexico, MO, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, MO. He was born July 29, 1971in Jefferson City, MO, the son of Vincent Ferrell, Sr. and Donna (Righter) Ferrell.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters Brittany Ferrell of New Bloomfield, MO and Brandi Ferrell of Mexico, MO; his mother Donna Ferrell of Mexico, MO; two grandchildren Jace Smith and Liam Smith; other relatives and many dear friends.
Brian first worked for the State of Missouri Department of Corrections and later as a bus driver for First Student. He enjoyed travelling, watching WWII history movies and spending time with his family especially his two grandsons.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, payable to Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfuneralhome.net