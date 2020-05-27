|
Brian Matthew Flatt, 48 of Centralia died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial.
Family and friends are invited to graveside service 11:30 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Centralia City Cemetery.
Brian was born on November 27, 1971 in Columbia, the son of Ron and LaVerne (Kappelmann) Flatt.
Brian was a 1990 graduate of Centralia High School.
Brian is survived by a son, Jadon Flatt of Columbia, his parents, Ron and LaVerne Flatt of Centralia; sisters, Wendy Flatt (Rick Beard) of Centralia, Missy England (Shad) of Centralia, niece Lexi England; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Elsie Kappelmann, and Donald and Christine Flatt, an aunt, Helen Pettit.
Brian was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus.
Brian Loved Farming! He loved hunting, running, skiing, spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks, going to tractor pulls, being with his countless friends, and especially going dancing!
Brian was a kind soul, with a heart of gold.
He was an extremely accomplished farmer, being recognized as Centralia Chamber of Commerce Farm Family of the Year in 2019, also the Boone County Agriculturist of the Year in 2004. Brian served on the board at MFA, would do anything he could to help out the Young Farmers.
Brian was a loyal friend and the life of the party, he loved spending time with his friends and family and most of all his son, Jadon.
Brian will be greatly missed by all who know and loved him, most of all by his son, Jadon.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Brian Flatt Agricultural Scholarship Fund, which may be send in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.
To those attending the visitation or graveside service we ask that you maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.
Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 27, 2020