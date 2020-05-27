Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-3703
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fenton Funeral Chapel
104 S Collier St
Centralia, MO 65240
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:30 AM
Centralia City Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for BRIAN FLATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRIAN FLATT


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRIAN FLATT Obituary
Brian Matthew Flatt, 48 of Centralia died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia. The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial.

Family and friends are invited to graveside service 11:30 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Centralia City Cemetery.

Brian was born on November 27, 1971 in Columbia, the son of Ron and LaVerne (Kappelmann) Flatt.

Brian was a 1990 graduate of Centralia High School.

Brian is survived by a son, Jadon Flatt of Columbia, his parents, Ron and LaVerne Flatt of Centralia; sisters, Wendy Flatt (Rick Beard) of Centralia, Missy England (Shad) of Centralia, niece Lexi England; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Elsie Kappelmann, and Donald and Christine Flatt, an aunt, Helen Pettit.

Brian was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus.

Brian Loved Farming! He loved hunting, running, skiing, spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks, going to tractor pulls, being with his countless friends, and especially going dancing!

Brian was a kind soul, with a heart of gold.

He was an extremely accomplished farmer, being recognized as Centralia Chamber of Commerce Farm Family of the Year in 2019, also the Boone County Agriculturist of the Year in 2004. Brian served on the board at MFA, would do anything he could to help out the Young Farmers.

Brian was a loyal friend and the life of the party, he loved spending time with his friends and family and most of all his son, Jadon.

Brian will be greatly missed by all who know and loved him, most of all by his son, Jadon.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Brian Flatt Agricultural Scholarship Fund, which may be send in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

To those attending the visitation or graveside service we ask that you maintain social distancing, be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -