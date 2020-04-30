Home

Brian "Mickey" McGuire, 53 of Mexico died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the University Hospital and

Clinics in Columbia.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Moberly.

Brian was born on September 21, 1966 in Mexico the son of Marley and Edna (Freeman) McGuire.

Brian married Laura Campbell on February 14, 2001 in Mexico and she survives of the home.

Along with his wife Laura, Brian is survived by his children, Jeremy McGuire of Hopkinsville, KY, Daryl

McGuire of Mexico, Arron McGuire of Mexico, James Campbell of Mexico, Jessica Jacobs of Columbia,

Stephanie Walker of Mexico; grandchildren, Remington, Everett, Paul, Brayden, Kaylee, Ty, Ethan,

Elizabeth, Jamie; siblings, Rhonda Brown, Karen McGuire, Marlette McGuire, Bill McGuire(Nancy), Max

McGuire, and Jim McGuire.

Brian loved the outdoors, especially, hunting, fishing, camping, swimming and working in the garden.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 30, 2020
