BRUCE DAVID ROTHERMICH

BRUCE DAVID ROTHERMICH Obituary
Here is a short notice on Bruce Rothermich. Thanks. Todd Yager

Bruce David Rothermich, 63, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.

Private Graveside Services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park. A Public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico is handling the arrangements.

Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 24, 2020
