Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Buena Madge Young

Buena Madge Young Obituary
Buena Madge Young

Buena Madge Young, 97, of Chesterfield, formerly of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Delmar Gardens of Chesterfield.

Buena was born on February 27, 1922 in Mexico, the daughter of Hugo and Madge (Hollingsworth) Doerge. She married Everett Young on April 17, 1943, in Mexico. He preceded her in death December 8, 1979.

After graduating from college, Buena served as a fancy stitcher for Brown Shoe Co. during World War II and later as a stenciler for Continental Bag Co. until her retirement.

Buena is survived by daughter, Bonnie Potter of Ballwin; grandchildren, Deborah (Bryan) LeMoine and Sherri (Gabriel) Bockhorst; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jack and George.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett; her parents; and three sisters, Lydia, Clementine & Clarinda.

Private graveside services will be held in Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020
