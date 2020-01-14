|
Carl Eugene "Pete" Stuckenschneider
A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl Eugene "Pete" Stuckenschneider, 82, of Martinsburg, will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 17th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, south of Martinsburg.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 14, 2020