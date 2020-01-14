Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Home
203 E Bates St
Wellsville, MO 63384
(573) 684-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Stuckenschneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Eugene "Pete" Stuckenschneider

Send Flowers
Carl Eugene "Pete" Stuckenschneider Obituary
Carl Eugene "Pete" Stuckenschneider



A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl Eugene "Pete" Stuckenschneider, 82, of Martinsburg, will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 17th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, south of Martinsburg.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -