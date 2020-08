Carmen Lelan Deloy WilkersonCarmen Wilkerson, 81, of Auxvasse, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.Funeral Services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will be in Auxvasse Cemetery.Visitation is Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home.Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com