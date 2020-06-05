Mary Catharine "Kitty" Bolles Kerr, 88
Born June 7, 1931 in Earlington, KY. Daughter of
Saralouise and William S. Bolles. Married to Robert
E. Kerr of Audrain County, MO 1955.
Kitty thrived as the daughter of a well loved and
respected United Methodist minister of Kentucky
and a very musically talented mother.Her first year
of college was at William Woods, MO, completing
her music degree at Murray State University, KY. While working for a masters in
vocal music at the University of Louisville, she became engaged to Robert (Bob)
Kerr in 1955, resulting in a blessed marriage for 65 years. Their ministry began
first in Belfast, TN followed by Fayetteville, TN. They volunteered as missionaries
for the Presbyterian Church U.S. to the Republic of Mexico serving with the
Presbyterian Church of Mexico for six years. They returned to the U.S. serving
Overland Presbyterian Church for 27 years, during which time Kitty taught public
school music for 13 years in Ritenour School District. She took time out earning
a degree in nursing and served as an R.N. in St. Louis County for 11 years.
During her career she learned to be an organist and directed church choirs and
taught many persons to develop their talents in singing and instruments.
She was the loving mother of three children; John, deceased; William, choral
director and vocalist in Berlin, Germany; daughter, Sara K. Perrine a pastor in
Scottsdale, AZ, married to Dr. David Perrine. Kitty adored her two grandchildren;
Austin K. Perrine, a chiropractic student in San Jose, CA, and Madeline Perrine,
an RN in Phoenix, a recent graduate of the University of Arizona, Tucson.
Kitty resided in Audrain County for 17 years. She was an avid reader, walked
many miles, was a 50 year member of P.E.O., a Mexico Book Club member, a
member of the First Presbyterian Church and Bethel Presbyterian Church.
The family is suggesting a memorial may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia
Association
912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.
Lilburn, GA 30047
http://www.lbda.org/honor-memorial-gifts
Due to the current pandemic and travel restrictions, a gathering will be
planned in Mexico, MO at a later time.,
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.