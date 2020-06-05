Mary Catharine "Kitty" Bolles Kerr, 88Born June 7, 1931 in Earlington, KY. Daughter ofSaralouise and William S. Bolles. Married to RobertE. Kerr of Audrain County, MO 1955.Kitty thrived as the daughter of a well loved andrespected United Methodist minister of Kentuckyand a very musically talented mother.Her first yearof college was at William Woods, MO, completingher music degree at Murray State University, KY. While working for a masters invocal music at the University of Louisville, she became engaged to Robert (Bob)Kerr in 1955, resulting in a blessed marriage for 65 years. Their ministry beganfirst in Belfast, TN followed by Fayetteville, TN. They volunteered as missionariesfor the Presbyterian Church U.S. to the Republic of Mexico serving with thePresbyterian Church of Mexico for six years. They returned to the U.S. servingOverland Presbyterian Church for 27 years, during which time Kitty taught publicschool music for 13 years in Ritenour School District. She took time out earninga degree in nursing and served as an R.N. in St. Louis County for 11 years.During her career she learned to be an organist and directed church choirs andtaught many persons to develop their talents in singing and instruments.She was the loving mother of three children; John, deceased; William, choraldirector and vocalist in Berlin, Germany; daughter, Sara K. Perrine a pastor inScottsdale, AZ, married to Dr. David Perrine. Kitty adored her two grandchildren;Austin K. Perrine, a chiropractic student in San Jose, CA, and Madeline Perrine,an RN in Phoenix, a recent graduate of the University of Arizona, Tucson.Kitty resided in Audrain County for 17 years. She was an avid reader, walkedmany miles, was a 50 year member of P.E.O., a Mexico Book Club member, amember of the First Presbyterian Church and Bethel Presbyterian Church.The family is suggesting a memorial may be made to the Lewy Body DementiaAssociation912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.Lilburn, GA 30047Due to the current pandemic and travel restrictions, a gathering will beplanned in Mexico, MO at a later time.,