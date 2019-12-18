|
|
Charles Leo Hadfield, 93, of New Florence, MO, formerly of Montgomery City, MO, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO.
Charles Leo Hadfield was born on August 23, 1926 in East St. Louis, IL, to John Raymond Hadfield and Mary Oriele O'Dell Hadfield. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving from May 22, 1951 until January 29, 1952. He married Margaret Delores McCann on November 26, 1949 in Caseyville, IL, and they were married for over 67 wonderful years when Delores died on March 23,
2017. Mr. Hadfield was a bricklayer and also together they owned and operated Montgomery Locker from 1963 until 1977.
Mr. Hadfield was a member of the First United Methodist-Presbyterian Church; the Chancel Choir and The Saints Men Quartet. Mr. Hadfield was a former President and member of the Montgomery City Kiwanis Club; the Montgomery Town Band; and of the German Band. He was also a member of the Montgomery Masonic Lodge receiving his 50 year pin and enjoyed fishing, music, and telling jokes. But his favorite thing to do was spending time with all of his family and many friends.
Mr. Hadfield is survived by his children: Terry Hadfield of Montgomery City, MO; Peggy Johnson and husband, David, of Montgomery City, MO; Jeff Hadfield and wife, Janet, of Torrance, CA; Karen Hadfield of Montgomery City, MO; Kevin Hadfield of Montgomery City, MO; and David Hadfield and wife, Kate, of Columbia, MO; grandchildren: Rachel Hadfield; Shawna Hadfield; Julie Holtgrave and husband, Craig; Josh Johnson and wife, Sara; Missy Herring and husband, Zack; Christopher Ham; Jennifer Kampeter; Stacey Hadfield; Christopher Hadfield and wife, Brittany; Timothy Hadfield and wife, Erin; Lauren Hadfield, Sara Paige Hadfield; Shannon Smith and wife, Cherie; Caleb Smith and wife, Linda; and Bradley Cannell; great-grandchildren: Jordyn, Logan, Johnathan, Jacob, Gavin, Cora, Anna, Carl, Tyler, Amber, Nickolas, Blake, Ayla, Keegen, Madisen, Drake, Cade, Aundrea and Harper. Also surviving is his sister and brother: Joyce Paulsell and husband, Raymond "Pete", of Florissant, MO; and Richard Hadfield of IL; and numerous, Nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mr. Hadfield was preceded in death by his parents, John Raymond Hadfield and Mary Oriele O'Dell Hadfield; his wife, Margaret Delores McCann Hadfield; son, Dennis Hadfield in 1993; and brothers: Don, Bob, Ray and Paul Hadfield.
Memorial services with full Military Honors will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the First United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Montgomery City, MO. Services will be led by granddaughter, Julie Holtgrave and Reverend Ed Hankinson. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM with a Masonic Service at 12:45 PM at the Church. Honorary
casketbearers include Josh Johnson, Christopher Ham, Timothy Hadfield, Bradley Cannell, Shannon Smith, Christopher Hadfield and Caleb Smith.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Presbyterian Church c/o Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO 63361.
Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 18, 2019