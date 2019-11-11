Home

Charles Wylie Obituary
Funeral services for Charles Dewitt Wylie, 94, of Webster Groves, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12th at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Burial with Full Military Honors will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.

Mr. Wylie passed away Sunday, November 10th at St. Andrews at Francis Place in Eureka, Missouri.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019
