Cheryl Ann Hudson, 71, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at Arnold Funeral Home. Visitation is Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Cheryl was born on September 4, 1948 in Washington, MO the daughter of Robert and Dixie (Dowling) Hall. She married Tommy Hudson on April 29, 1967 in Mexico. They were married 52 years and had three children together.
Mrs. Hudson enjoyed shopping for and collecting antiques. She loved clothes, dressing up, and most importantly, spending time with her family.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Tom; her mother, Dixie Hall of Mexico; three children, Melisa (Mike) Ahrens of Mexico, Melinda Hudson of Mexico and Robert Hudson of Mexico; two granddaughters, Kaylee (Colin) Paffrath of Mexico and Kerrie Ahrens of Kansas City; and two great-grandchildren, Max and Harper Paffrath.
Mrs. Hudson is preceded in death by her father, Robert Hall.
Memorial donations may be made to Lockewood Park Baptist Church, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019