Chester Leon Burdick, Jr., age 69, of Cole Camp, formerly of Mexico, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. He was born July 30, 1950, in Thompson, Missouri, a son of the late Chester Leon, Sr. and Jennie Elizabeth (Neale) Burdick.
Chester was a 1968 graduate of Mexico High School. He served in the United States Army from July 1968 to December 1969 in the Army Infantry 25th Division. He was honorably discharged with numerous medals including the Bronze Star Medal of Valor for heroism.
He spent several years working for the Missouri Highway Department and AP Green Refractories both in Mexico, Missouri.
Chester enjoyed the outdoors, hard work, animals of all kinds and classic cars. He had a great love for the Lake of the Ozarks
He was a member of the Versailles First Baptist Church.
Chester is survived by his wife, Diana Burdick of the home; son, Brad Burdick of Freedom, Oklahoma; daughter, Michelle (Brian) Johnston of Jonesburg, Missouri; brother, Tim (Becky) Burdick of Wellsville, Missouri; grandchildren, Lucas Folta, Kyle Burdick, Matthew Burdick and Marcus Burdick; step-children, Marvin (Natalie) Paxson and Jennifer (Jared) Espey; step-grandchildren, Ethan Paxson, Madison Paxson, Samuel Jones, Will Espey and Jolee Espey; his niece, Elizabeth Burdick and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Burdick, his brother, Mike Burdick and his sister, Carol Burdick.
Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 12th, in the Versailles Cemetery with Pastor Chris Bass officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 12, 2020.