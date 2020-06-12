CHESTER LEON BURDICK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHESTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester Leon Burdick, Jr., age 69, of Cole Camp, formerly of Mexico, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. He was born July 30, 1950, in Thompson, Missouri, a son of the late Chester Leon, Sr. and Jennie Elizabeth (Neale) Burdick.

Chester was a 1968 graduate of Mexico High School. He served in the United States Army from July 1968 to December 1969 in the Army Infantry 25th Division. He was honorably discharged with numerous medals including the Bronze Star Medal of Valor for heroism.

He spent several years working for the Missouri Highway Department and AP Green Refractories both in Mexico, Missouri.

Chester enjoyed the outdoors, hard work, animals of all kinds and classic cars. He had a great love for the Lake of the Ozarks

He was a member of the Versailles First Baptist Church.

Chester is survived by his wife, Diana Burdick of the home; son, Brad Burdick of Freedom, Oklahoma; daughter, Michelle (Brian) Johnston of Jonesburg, Missouri; brother, Tim (Becky) Burdick of Wellsville, Missouri; grandchildren, Lucas Folta, Kyle Burdick, Matthew Burdick and Marcus Burdick; step-children, Marvin (Natalie) Paxson and Jennifer (Jared) Espey; step-grandchildren, Ethan Paxson, Madison Paxson, Samuel Jones, Will Espey and Jolee Espey; his niece, Elizabeth Burdick and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Burdick, his brother, Mike Burdick and his sister, Carol Burdick.

Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 12th, in the Versailles Cemetery with Pastor Chris Bass officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
207 N Monroe St
Versailles, MO 65084
(573) 378-4655
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved