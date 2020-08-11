Christy Sprock
Christina Marie Sprock, 58, of Mexico, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13th at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Stanford officiating. Burial will follow at the Laddonia Cemetery.
Visitation is Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Christy was born on March 24th, 1962 in Mexico, the daughter of Jerry and Connie (Cobb) Foreman. Randy and Christy were high school sweethearts who fell in love and were inseparable. They were married on March 23rd, 1979 and later had two beautiful children, Corey and Jessica.
Christy was a graduated of Mexico High School. She worked for the Circuit Clerk's office and decided to spend her time on the farm helping her husband expand his farming operation. She loved raising hogs and cattle in their earlier years of farming before becoming a row crop operation.
Mrs. Sprock was a great wife, mother and grandmother who loved being around her family. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow. Christy and Randy enjoyed flying in their plane to classic rock concerts, Las Vegas and many more destinations.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Sprock of the home; one son, Corey (Bobbie Jo) Sprock of Mexico; one daughter, Jessica (Scott) Nilges of Mexico; five grandchildren, Allie, Delaney and Miah Sprock, and Bryson and Alexis Nilges; two brothers, Tim Foreman of Auxvasse and Mark Foreman of Cole Camp; and one sister, Renee Farris of Cole Camp.
Christy was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Foreman; and her mother, Connie Mills.
Memorial donations may be made to Rush Hill Community Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
