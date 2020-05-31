Connie Beth Jackson
Connie Beth Jackson, 76, of Auxvasse passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was born in Vandalia on June 10, 1943, the daughter of the late Marvin Thompson and the late Mable (Sutton) Prince.

Connie worked in the Dietary Department of Audrain Hospital. She enjoyed playing cards and BINGO, fishing and being outside. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren.

Connie is survived by daughters, Karla Dame of Maryville, Tn., Kerri McGrath (Thomas) of Auxvasse, Kimberly Hanna (Frank) of Auxvasse, and Kristine Jackson of Raymore one brother; one sister; grandchildren, Lela Williams, Maylee McGrath, Anna McGrath, Dakota McGrath, Donald R. Dame Jr., Jeremy N. Dame (Amy), Karlee Hanna, Shane Price, and Declan Schell; and

six great-grandchildren, Lane McGrath, Donald R. Dame III, Ashlyn Dame, Kaelan Dame, Jayden Dame, and Kellen Hanna.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, and four sisters.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 31, 2020.
