Connie Hoover



Connie Sue Hoover, 76, of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Pin Oaks Living Center.



Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.



Visitation is Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com



