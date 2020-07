Connie Hopkins, 64, of Mexico, MO died at 2:21 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery. Her husband Pastor John Hopkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. There is no visitation. Pickering Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Expressions of sympathy at pickeringfh.com