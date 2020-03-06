|
|
Dale Groves
Warren Dale Groves, 82, of Mexico, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m.
Dale was born on July 26, 1937 in Mexico, the son of Harold William and Ethel Ruth (Allison) Groves. He was a 1955 graduate of Mexico High School and attended the University of MO where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho.
On August 23, 1958 he married Roe Ann Beckley at the First Baptist Church in Mexico. Roe Ann preceded him in death on April 25, 2018.
Dale was a 50 year member of Hebron Lodge #354 AF&AM, member of Scottish Rite, York Rite, Knights Templar, Moolah Temple, Little Dixie Motor Patrol and was a Past President of the Little Dixie Shrine Club.
He was a 35 year award winner MSHSAA for officiating football, served six years in the MO Army National Guard, was part owner and manager of Baker Packing Co. and was the owner and operator of Heritage Meats.
He enjoyed pheasant hunting, golf, the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues hockey, Mizzou football and was an avid race car fan. He also enjoyed coffee and gossip every morning.
He is survived by his two children, Lisa (Jeffrey) McCubbins and Mike (Amy) Groves both of Mexico; grandchildren, Jessika (Douglas Wilson) McCubbins of Mexico, Kelsie McCubbins of Mexico, Sidny Groves of Orlando, FL, and Samuel Adair of Mexico; one great-granddaughter; a sister Marjorie Maly of Mexico; and sisters-in-law Delores Groves and Gloria Groves of Mexico and Kelly Sue (Don) Rice of Columbia.
In addition to his parents and wife Roe Ann, he was preceded in death by a sister Mary Groves and three brothers, Nelson, Richard, and Harry Groves.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020