DANNY LEE JONES



Danny Lee Jones, 67, Centralia, MO passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born August 31, 1952 in Mexico, MO the son of the late Jimmy Jones and Leone (Fulkerson) Jones. On December 4, 1984 he was united in marriage to Deb (Graves) Jones.



In addition to his wife Deb of 35 years, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son Dillon Jones of Centralia, MO; his mother Leone Jones of Mexico, MO; one brother Eddie Jones and his wife Mary of Perry, MO; one sister Carol Tratchel of Mexico, MO; his mother in law Janice Graves; two sister in laws Roxanne Mikesch and Jewell Biddle; one brother in law Mark Mikesch; four nephews; four great nephews; two great nieces; other relatives and many dear friends.



Danny worked as a sign painter for the University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics for many years. He enjoyed painting and pinstriping all types of vehicles, going to truck and tractor pulls, auctions, car shows, collecting vintage signs and memorabilia and most of all riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle



A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Centralia First Christian Church in Centralia, MO. A remembrance gathering will be at 4:30 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Jones Shop, 813 S. Allen St. Centralia, MO 65240. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.oliverfunerslhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store