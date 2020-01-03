|
Darlene Boswell Hill, 88, of Kansas City, formerly of Mexico, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is Saturday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Darlene was born September 19, 1931 in a rural Mexico, Missouri farmhouse, to Mary Lee Perry and Charles S. Boswell. She was the youngest of seven children: Ruth, LaUna, Lee, Frank, Charles (Dub) and Jean. She graduated from Mexico High School and began working at A.P. Green in the payroll department. On October 21st, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) W. Hill. They were married until Bob passed away in 1987. After Bob's death, Darlene went back to school and completed her associates degree in Interior Design at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas.
Darlene is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Hill of Parkville, Missouri and Jennifer Geary Grubb of Portland, Oregon and her sister, LaUna Whitaker of Mexico, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Hill and her husband and all of her other siblings.
Since 1987, Darlene has lived in the Kansas City area. During this time, she has enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren grow up from birth to young adults. She was an avid fan at many of their sporting events and activities. When they were younger, she devoted a certain day of each week to various combinations of grandchildren to take them to the movies, transport them to practices or games or anywhere else she was needed. Her grandchildren: Joe Nigro, Stephen (Cassie) Nigro, Kate Hill, Brett Bowers, Will Bowers, Grant (Victoria) Geary, Bob Geary, Jim Geary and Dan Geary all fondly referred to her as "Gigi". Each grandchild brought her great joy and pride. Most recently, she enjoyed her great-grandchildren: Charlie and Olivia Jo (Stephen/Cassie) Nigro.
Darlene lived a very full and active life. During her marriage to Bob, they lived in Germany when he served in the US Army. They then lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Pittsburg, PA and ultimately Mexico, Missouri were she raised her family.
Several years after the death of her husband, Bob, she had a wonderful companionship with Don Buell for fifteen years before his death. During this time, they travelled together extensively and enjoyed a wonderful group of friends from the Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City, Missouri. For many summers, Darlene and Don would take her daughters and all the grandchildren to spend a week or two in Beaver Creek, Colorado creating wonderful family memories for everyone. As adults, the grandchildren still reflect fondly on their summers in Colorado with their Gigi.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020