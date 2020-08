David HopkeDavid Allen Hopke, 66, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.A Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Please contact Adam Hopke at Adam.Hopke@gmail.com to receive information for joining the Zoom Memorial Service.The family is being served by Arnold Funeral Home.Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com