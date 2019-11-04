|
|
Della Merle Werges, 93, of New Florence, MO, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the St. Andrews
New Florence Care Center in New Florence, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Schlanker Funeral
Home in Montgomery City, MO. Interment will be in the Bellflower Cemetery in Bellflower, MO.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Schlanker Funeral Home in
Montgomery City, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bellflower United Methodist Church or to the
, c/o Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO
63361.
Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019