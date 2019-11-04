Home

Della Merle Werges, 93, of New Florence, MO, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the St. Andrews

New Florence Care Center in New Florence, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Schlanker Funeral

Home in Montgomery City, MO. Interment will be in the Bellflower Cemetery in Bellflower, MO.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Schlanker Funeral Home in

Montgomery City, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bellflower United Methodist Church or to the

, c/o Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO

63361.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019
