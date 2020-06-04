Dixie Hagedorn, 84, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, at Arnold Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Rev. Bob Stanford will be officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 4, 2020.