Charles Donald "Coach" Foreman, 84, of Columbia, formerly of Mexico, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Columbia, MO.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26th at 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home. Visitation is Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Don was born on Nov. 2, 1934 in Mexico, MO, the son of William Eugene and Dora Isabelle (Wills) Foreman. He attended Mexico High School and graduated in 1952.
After high school he furthered his education by completing numerous correspondence courses in General Accounting, Cost Accounting, Tax Law, System Development and Design, Business Management and Mini-MBA Program at the University of Iowa.
His first jobs were in local grocery stores during High School and in the Fall of 1952, he was employed by A.P. Green Fire Brick Co. as a mail clerk, then progressing to Timekeeping, Cost Accounting Clerk, Cost Accounting Supervisor, Data Processing Systems Analyst, Manager Data Processing and Director of Information Systems, retiring in 1998 with 46 years of service.
He married Dianne Broemser in June 26, 1960 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 2010.
Don was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Mexico Jaycees, serving as Vice-President and was honored as an Outstanding Jaycee. He served as President of the A.P. Green "Greenco" Club and served as President of the A.P. Green Management Club.
He was an avid bowler, serving as President of the local association and was inducted into the Mexico Bowling Hall of Fame in 1996. For many years he enjoyed reunion activities with special friends called "Bowling Buddies", Janet, Jeanet, Dick and Jim. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Survivors include a daughter Elizabeth "Libby" Hanson; and grandsons Christopher and Dillon Hanson all of Villa Rica, GA; a brother Robert William "Bill" Foreman of Owatonna, MN; niece Pam Foreman of Kodiak, Alaska; nephews Will (Diane) Foreman of Rio, WI and Dustin (Sabrina) Pollard of Johnson City, TN.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019