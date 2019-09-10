|
Funeral services for Donald Eugene "Don" Lawrence, 72, of Middletown, will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 11th at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10th at the funeral home.
Burial with Full Military Honors will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.
Mr. Lawrence passed away Friday, September 6th at his home in Middletown.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019