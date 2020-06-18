Donald Eugene Schudel



Donald Eugene Schudel, 65, of Mexico, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 in Mexico, MO.



A celebration of life was celebrated by his loving family and friends on June 6th, 2020 at his brother's residence.



Donald loved woodworking, mechanics, truck driving, and most of all music. He played guitar, sang, wrote songs, and entertained family and friends with his love for music. His favorites were The Beatles! His family was also instilled with the love for the Beatles because of him. He became the "5th Beatle" to them! He also liked Christian music. He had the strongest faith and love for Christ and enjoyed spreading His words to others, and prayed for and with others daily. He was selfless and humble and always put others before himself. He had an enormous sense of humor and put so many smiles on others faces and filled them with laughter. He was so very talented and loved to do so many things, but what he loved the most was his family. He truly was an amazing soul and touched the hearts of many.



He is survived by his wife, Wanda, of Mexico. Three daughters, Holly Schudel, and fiancee Nathan Debo of Wellsville, MO, Brittany Griffin of Mexico, and Faith Griffin of Columbia, MO. Two sons, Danial Griffin (Amanda) of Indiana, and Allen Griffin of Rocheport. Six grandchildren, Caden Tremblay (Lauren) of Columbia, MO, Ivy Tremblay (Gavin) of Mexico, Lilly & Magnolia Debo, of Wellsville, MO, Ryan Griffin of Indiana, and Elijah of Mexico. Brothers, Martin, David, and Gary (Julie) Schudel, all of Mexico, sisters Lori Rosenthal (Bill) of Omaha, Nebraska, and Barbara Lay (Eddie) of Mexico, and many nieces, nephews, and their extended families.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Jean Schudel; two brothers Kenneth and Wayne Schudel.



