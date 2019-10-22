Home

Donald Scott Obituary
Donald Glen "Chopper" Scott, age 54 years, of Wellsville, Mo., passed away Sunday, October 6,

2019, at his home.

He was born on August 13, 1965 in Jefferson City, Mo., the son of Kenneth and Nancy (Vaughn)

Scott. He was married on January 25, 2008 in Jefferson City, Mo. to Madonna (Williams) Scott who

survives at the home.

A lifelong resident of the Jefferson City area, Chopper attended grade school at St. Peters

School, Helias High School and later graduated from Jefferson City High School.

While still in Jefferson City, he was employed by Scholastic for many years and upheld family

tradition by working with the Mid-State Bowling Alley and Westgate Lanes. For the past few years

Chopper was working for the Mexico, Mo. Walmart in the automotive department.

Chopper had a love for the outdoors, whether he was fishing or swimming, he was at home near

the water. He was an avid sports fan, especially loved rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and St.

Louis Cardinals. He loved playing darts, dancing, bowling, barbequing with a cold beer in hand and

rock and roll music. He looked forward to peaceful getaways to the Lake of the Ozarks. Chopper will

always be known for his contagious smile, laid back attitude and approachable demeanor. He loved

people and was able to strike up conversation with anyone he saw. You always knew if Chopper was

involved, it was going to be a good time.

Survivors include: his wife, Madonna Scott of Wellsville, Mo.; one son, Danton Scott of Columbia,

Mo.; two brothers, Daniel (Vickie) Scott of Jefferson City, Mo. and Dennis (Mary Jo) Scott of Rocky

Mount, Mo.; his step-mother, Ruth Scott; his step-brother, Steve Schwartze; his step-sisters, Barb

(Steve) Shimmens, Brenda (Kevin) Petty, and Diane (Doug) Dulle; and numerous aunts, uncles,

cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held at Freeman Mortuary from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Tuesday, October 22,

2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Freeman

Chapel

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Central Missouri Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.

www.freemanmortuary.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019
